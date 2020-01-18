'You': Ambyr Childers and James Scully Break Down the Best Deaths of Season 2 (Exclusive)

Warning: Do not proceed if you have not watched the entire second season of You. Major spoilers ahead.

Season two of You was way more intense than viewers were expecting!

Ambyr Childersand James Scullystopped by ET to chat about the shocking twists and turns and sudden deaths that many did not see coming in the new episodes. The second season of the Netflix series upped the blood, gore and body count – which ultimately included Candace and Forty.

"I think it's really hard sometimes for actors to hear, like, 'Well, by the way, we're killing your character,'" Childers told ET's Leanne Aguilera. "But I also knew going into the first season this is not a show about rainbows and butterflies and unicorns. This is a show about murder and stalking, and so it was very much expected and I am so excited that I lasted nine episodes."

In season 2, viewers saw Love (Victoria Pedretti), Forty's sister and the new romantic interest of Joe/Will (Penn Badgley), go from sweet, girl-next-door, to psychotic killer. "It was surreal," Childers said of filming her gruesome death scene. "I think what freaked me out the most was we were in a storage unit and that was like a very scary [place]. And when I go to my own storage unit, I get freaked out."

Another turn of events, and one that fans also saw coming, was Forty's death. However, neither Joe nor Love had a hand in the murder, instead, cop David Fincher (Danny Vasquez) shot Forty right before he was going to shoot Joe.

"Mine was super easy," Scully said of his ending. "We filmed that scene for 15 hours and when we finally got to the last three hours, [and they went], 'OK, James you can lay down now because you're, you know, you're dead,' I was honestly like, Thank goodness, let me take a nap. You guys figure it out, scream at each other. Victoria, you can cry. I'm just gonna be laying here chilling out."

"At first I was a little sad that I didn't get to have that choking on my own blood, goodbye Love moment," he added. "But by the end of the day I was like, 'No, cool. I'm done. It's over for me."

Deaths aside, both couldn't have been more excited to have been part of the insane second season. "I was thrilled [to return] because I loved this idea of this character that they created for me," Childers expressed. "It was so much fun to play this cat and mouse game that was constantly going on between Joe and Candace. It was so much fun."

They're also even more excited for season 3 of You. When asked what they know about what to expect in the next episodes, Childers admitted that she knows "a little bit, but not a lot." "It's gonna be really good," she added.

See more in the video above.