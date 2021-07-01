'Yellowstone' Season 4 Will Premiere This Fall: Meet the New Cast Members

Yellowstoneseason 4 is just around the corner! The series will return on Paramount Network this fall, it was announced on Thursday.

The network also revealed the first promo for the new season, as well as new cast members. Jacki Weaver will portray Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo will portray Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly will portray Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; And Finn Little will portray Carter a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will appear in recurring roles with Little signed on as a series regular. Will Patton has also been upped to series regular. And of course stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser will all be returning.

Check out the promo below.



For fans that just can't wait for more Yellowstone, Paramount Network has schedule a marathon over 4th of July weekend. The Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon kicks off with season 1 on Saturday, July 3 at 12 p.m. ET/PT. On Sunday, July 4, the season 2 marathon begins at 12 p.m. ET/PT. And on Monday, July 5, the season 3 marathon begins at 12 p.m. ET/PT.

See more on the series in the video below.