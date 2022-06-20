'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932' Is Getting a New Name: Here's Why

Attention Yellowstone fans -- 1932 is getting a new name.

On Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the official title for Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Yellowstone prequel and revealed that viewers will be transporting almost a decade more back in time. The series has been officially named 1923, which according to a press release, was done to account for the end of World War 1 and the start of Prohibition. Per the announcement, both events will be "woven into the story."

Set 40 years after Sheridan's prior prequel, 1883, 1923 will focus "on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade," a press release states.

Fans will get to see megawatt stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford join the Yellowstone universe when the series premieres on Paramount+ in December.

But don't expect fellow stars of the budding franchise to be doling out any advice to the iconic actors. Instead, Mirren and Ford should just say giddy up to what is expected to be an unforgettable ride.

"It's going to be one of the most incredible experiences of their lives... of their careers," Faith Hill, who plays Margaret Dutton on 1883, previously told ET. "The people that work on the set, behind the scenes -- they're going to be well taken care of."

