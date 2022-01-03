'Yellowstone' Breakout Star Luke Grimes Is Launching a Music Career (Exclusive)

Luke Grimes is adding music to his resume. ET recently sat down with the Yellowstone star, who dished on his future in music. After watching a clip from a 2008 interview with ET -- where a then 24-year-old Grimes shared that he plays drums, guitar and even sings when nobody is watching -- the actor admitted that his musical talents would been seen off-screen.

“I think it would be weird if [my Yellowstone character] Kayce stared singing,” he shared. "But here pretty soon, you’ll see Luke singing."

It’s unclear what kind of music the 37-year-old will sing. But if his current life is any indication, it will be pretty sweet.

“I’m happy with my life, you know,” he said. “I wake up every day and feel so lucky...I get to live where I live and be married to my wife. So yeah, sure, I’m proud of myself.”

When Grimes decides to pursue his music career, he would join Ryan Bingham -- who plays ranch hand Walker -- as a musician outside of the series. For now, Grimes is living the dream in his current role.

“When you’re a little boy and you want to be an actor, what are some things you want to play? A cowboy, a soldier,” he shared. “It's kind of all of the dream roles wrapped into one. He’s just an emotionally complex guy but also a badass. It’s all good stuff.”

Season 4’s explosive finale aired on Sunday. However, Grimes said there’s more to look forward to with Kayce. The beginning of season 4 is one of the most exciting things I have ever seen on TV,” he noted. “And then for Kayce, the rest of season 4 is a bit of a healing process and I think season 4 for him is really a game changer, where they really set some things up for him to be a different man in season 5."