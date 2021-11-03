Yalitza Aparicio Filming Her First Movie Since Breakout Role in 'Roma'

Three years after her breakout role in the Oscar-winning film Roma, Yalitza Aparicio is back on set and filming her second movie. The Mexican actress was photographed in Tlalpujahua, Mexico, working on Presences, a horror film directed by Luis Mandoki, per El Universal.

The film also co-stars Damián Alcázar, Alberto Ammann and Gerardo Taracena. Per the outlet, Presences tells the story of a man who loses his wife and secludes himself in a cabin in the woods where strange things happen.

Aparicio was studying to be a school teacher before being cast as the lead in Alfonso Cuarón's mega-hit. For her portrayal of Cleo, a live-in domestic worker for a family in Mexico City, Aparicio earned an Academy Award nomination, making her the first Indigenous Mexican performer to receive a Best Actress Oscar nod, and the second Mexican actress to be nominated in a leading role.

While Aparicio took her time to find her second project, she remained busy working to bring representation to indigenous people in Mexico. She starred in Mon Laferte and Guaynaa's powerful "Plata Ta Tá" music video in 2019, co-hosted the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards, and has been involved with various brand campaigns.

ET spoke with Aparicio back in 2019, where she opened up about the next steps following her breakout role.

"At the moment, I'm just really enjoying myself. I'm really enjoying this stage of my life, and I haven't really taken the time to focus on pursuing relationships," she told ET. "But I'm not saying never, because you can never say never."

At the time she was finalizing the details on her next acting project, sharing, "I really didn't think it would happen this soon, but fortunately, through this experience, I've been able to really take on the next step."