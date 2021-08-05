'Y: The Last Man': FX Shares First Trailer for Anticipated Post-Apocalyptic Series

The highly anticipated TV adaptation of Y: The Last Man is finally here. FX shared the first trailer for the post-apocalyptic drama, which is set to premiere in September on FX on Hulu.

Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the series tells the story of what happens to society after every mammal with a Y chromosome suddenly dies. Well, all except for one cisgender man named Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey.

In addition to Schnetzer as the titular last man, the sprawling ensemble includes Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville.

Speaking with ET last summer, Ireland opened up about playing the president’s assistant, someone who has a totally different skill set than what the actress is familiar with in real life. “I’ve never gotten to play somebody like that in this kind of capacity who’s now, like everybody else, on this plane of this kind of survival game,” she said.

And despite the unexplained event that results in these women (and Yorick) fighting for their survival, Ireland likes that it’s grounded in reality. “The thing that I was amazed by was this idea that this is just our world. [Then] something crazy happens in the middle of our normal world, which frankly doesn't feel that dissimilar to what's going on in our lives right now,” she said, adding she’s excited to see what happens “when the infrastructure as you know it has crumbled and how do your survival mechanisms kick in?”

Based on the first trailer, it seems that survival is just the beginning.

Y: The Last Man debuts with two episodes on Monday, Sept. 13 on FX on Hulu.