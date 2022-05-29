Wynonna Judd 'Checks In' With Personal Message One Month After Mother Naomi's Death

Wynonna Judd is taking steps towards processing the grief that came with the loss of her mother, Naomi Judd. On Sunday, the “Other Side” songstress took to her Instagram to share a personal update with her fans. “Checking in. There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, “No…I just don’t know what to say.” Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, “What do you know?” And I began to cry. WHAT DO I KNOW??,” the 57-year-old songstress wrote.



“I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.💔.”

Wynonna shared that she is taking the necessary steps towards becoming a better grandmother and breaking the cycles of generational trauma that has plagued her family for years. “I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work,” she wrote.

“I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the “next right thing,” and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days. I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially.”



She added referencing The Judds’ famous song, “I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, “Love Can Build A Bridge.” I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night. I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing. Thank you all for your love and support. Let’s check in more often. 🎶💜🎶.”

Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, shared the news that their mother Naomi died on April 30 at the age of 76. Two weeks after her death, Ashley shared during a personal interview with Good Morning America, that Naomi tragically took her own life.

Naomi’s daughters, along with her husband, Larry Strickland and a host of musical friends and family came together to honor her legacy during the Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration on CMT. During the public memorial special, Wynonna emotionally told the crowd that she would honor her mother’s legacy and carry on with their scheduled The Judds tour.

Getty

The GRAMMY-winning musician tearfully told the crowd that she decided the show must go on, because that’s what her mother would have wanted.

“So, I made a decision, that after a lot of thought, I’m gonna have to honor her, I'm gonna do this tour, because that’s what you would want. And mama once told me ‘Give them what they want. Not what you want.’” she said to the sounds of applause from the crowd.

Wynonna's promise to honor her mother through music didn't stop with the tour. On Tuesday, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee released her first single, following her mother’s death, “Other Side.”