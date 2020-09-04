'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star Jennifer Stone Is Now a Nurse and Ready to Help Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone is officially a registered nurse and is getting ready to be on the front lines when it comes to battling the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old former Disney star played Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place, who was Selena Gomez's character, Alex's, best friend. Although she still acts, she's also pivoted to a nursing career, and on Tuesday, she shared a major milestone with her Instagram followers while sharing pictures of her nursing ID.

"A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday," she wrote. "It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident. I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them. #worldhealthorganization #supportnurses #westayhereforyou❤️pleasestayhomeforus #covid2020."

ET spoke with Stone in October about her film, The In-Between, and she said she was in nursing school at the time. In December, she shared on Instagram that she graduated.

"It's been a long road of blood (mostly other people’s), sweat, and tears (those were mine) but I can finally call myself a nursing grad!" she wrote. "Now to start studying for NCLEX! #nursingschoolgraduate #nurselife #actorbyday #nursebynight."

Meanwhile, Stone also told ET she still keeps in touch with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars after the show ended in 2012, and was game for a reboot of the beloved Disney Channel series. In September, her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, revealed to ET that he and Gomez have actually talked about their idea for a reboot.

"We want to start the show like a few years later," Henrie shared. "Start them off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting. Start them off divided."

"Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm," he continued. "Justin's, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… [Jake T. Austin's] Max has the sub shop, but it's run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series, you bring us all together."

Watch the video below for more: