Wilmer Valderrama Reveals He Owns the Iconic 'That '70s Show' Car

Wilmer Valderrama has a piece of That '70s Show history! The 40-year-old actor, who played foreign exchange student Fez, recently opened up to host Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show about his love for cars and one very special car he will be sure to preserve through generations.

"That's my thing. When I was a little kid, I just thought to myself, if I ever get to a point where I can get that car that just sits in the garage with the battery dead where you don't just move it, you know," he said of collecting cars.

His most prized ride is the Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser that was used on That '70s Show and that is featured in the show's opening credits.

"I got the Vista Cruiser. It was towards the end of the show, we were in the last season of '70s Show and I went straight to the props department and I go, 'Listen, how much for the Vista Cruiser?' He goes, 'What? You don't want that thing.' And I go, 'Yes, I do. I need the Vista Cruiser,'" Valderrama recalled. "And they said $500. So I bought the Vista Cruiser for $500 from the props department."

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Valderrama has no regrets when it comes to purchasing the car he will likely never drive.

"Honestly, it's the best thing I've ever acquired. My whole career, when I look at that car, it reminds me of when I was 17, 18 years old, booking That '70s Show and doing that opening sequence where we're just driving in the street," the actor said. "Honestly, it's gonna be in my family forever. I'm going to put it in my will and make sure my kids have the burden of keeping that car in the garage."

Valderrama is currently expecting his first child with his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco. The couple announced the news last month with an artsy photo posing in front of another one of Valderrama's refurbished rides.