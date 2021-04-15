Willie Geist Called the Cops at Tracy Morgan's House While Interviewing the Comedian

Not all interviews go as planned, even for a professional like Willie Geist. The 45-year-old host of Sunday Today with Willie Geist appeared on Wednesday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he spoke about one interview that went awry.

It happened when he visited comedian Tracy Morgan's house outside of New York for an interview that took place two years ago.

"After we talked, we walked around outside. He wanted to show me his automobile collection," Geist shared, noting that Morgan specifically wanted to show him his Lamborghini SUV. "So we come around the corner, Lambo's not there."

After checking with his staff, Morgan turned to Geist.

"He looks me in the eye and goes, 'Willie, call the cops, somebody stole my Lambo.' So I'm at Tracy Morgan's house, doing an interview with cameras around, and his Lambo's been stolen," Geist recalled. "So we call the police. I'm the guy, having just met him, waving the cops down in the street."

The authorities were confused by the situation, asking Geist if it was his home.

"And I look up at the palace and said, 'Oh this? No, no, no I'm just here interviewing Tracy.' And they traced it down and it turns out, his Lambo had, indeed, been stolen," Geist said. "So it was an eventful day with Tracy."

That wasn't the only interesting thing to happen at the 30 Rock star's house. Geist also recalled interviewing Morgan in his office, which was a replica of Don Corleone's office from The Godfather.

"If you look closely in the trophy case there is an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Heisman trophy in Tracy Morgan's case," Geist shared of the college football honor. "And I said, 'Tracy what's going on over there?' And he said, 'Willie, this is America. Money talks,' which I think means he bought someone's Heisman trophy from them? I'm not totally clear on that."