Will Smith Makes Rare Appearance in Wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Birthday Video

Will Smith might be keeping a low profile these days, but that didn't stop the 53-year-old actor from celebrating his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, 51st birthday.

On Monday, Jada shared a sweet video of her birthday serenade, featuring herself in a bright red outfit as her loved ones, including Will and their son, Jaden Smith, sang to her as she blew out the candles on her cake.

When someone called out "speech," Jada smiled and said, "I'm just grateful. I'm deeply grateful."

"The end," Will jokingly wrapped it up as their friends and family cheered and Jaden gave his mom a hug.

Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram Stories

Will has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since his March 2022 Oscars scandal when he slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Jada's hair. Jada has been candid about her struggles with alopecia since 2018.

In July, Will posted a video apology to Chris, saying, "My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

"I hate when I let people down. So it hurts, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me," the King Richard star, who went onto win an Oscar, told viewers in the video confessional. "And the work I'm trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I'm human and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t."

A source previously told ET, that, in the wake of his apology, "Will is feeling much more confident and much more positive and less depressed."

"He was in very low spirits prior to making his public apology," the source noted. "He feels less ashamed now and more comfortable being out and about in public again because he has and continues to do the work that needs to be done for himself, his wife, his family, his friends, his colleagues, his fans, The Academy, Chris and Chris' family."

Most recently, Will was spotted filming a new National Geographic series, Welcome to Earth, in Alausi, Ecuador.

For more with the Smith family, and what Rock has said about the slap, check out the links below.