Will Smith Is a Proud Dad At Daughter Willow's Coachella Performance

Will Smith was in proud dad mode on Sunday as he took in daughter Willow Smith's Coachella set.

The 54-year-old actor shared a video to his Instagram page from the heart of the audience while Willow, 22, performed on stage at the Mojave tent. Will was grinning from ear-to-ear in the clip, which he titled "WILLOWCHELLA!!" At one point during her show, Willow invited her 24-year-old brother, Jaden Smith up to perform their collaboration, "Summertime in Paris."

Willow released her latest album, Coping Mechanism, in October.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

The Smith family are hardly strangers to the Coachella world. In 2019, Will joined Jaden on stage to perform the latter's single, "Icon," with Willow also getting in on the show.

This year, Jaden made an another guest appearance during ¿Téo?'s set on Friday.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

For her part, Willow burst onto the rock scene with her 2021 release, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything, and opened up about the pushback she said she experienced as a Black woman in the genre.

"When I wanted to do a rock album, there were a lot of executives that were like, 'Hmm…'" she told Glamour UK last year. "If I had been white, it would’ve been completely fine; but because I’m Black it’s, 'Well… maybe let's just not' -- and making it harder than it needs to be."

Willow said that she was inspired after seeing her mother, Jada Pinkett Smih, play Ozzfest as the lead singer of the metal band Wicked Wisdom.

"That was my first experience with music touring," she said. "And just watching her as a Black woman in this crazy metal scene. I was like, 'Hell, yeah!' I loved it."