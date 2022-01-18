Will Smith and His Mother Celebrate Her 85th Birthday Dancing to Whitney Houston

Will Smith had the sweetest dance party. On Sunday, the King Richard star celebrated his mother, Caroline Bright’s, birthday with a special tribute.

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100,” Smith captioned a video of him and his mother in the middle of a dance floor. The two hold hands as they sing Whitney Houston’s hit, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” to each other.

In one of the clip's sweeter moments, the 53-year-old actor looks into his mother’s eyes as they dance and sing the lyric, “With somebody who loves me.”

Smith's mother got tons of birthday love in the comments. Sheree Zampino, Smith’s first wife and mother of his oldest son, Trey, wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom Mom! I love you!!!!” while Jamie Foxx chimed in with “Happy birthday mom.”

“Happy Bday Mom,” Smith’s longtime friend, DJ Jazzy Jeff, wrote.

This isn’t the first time the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has celebrated his mother. In May, Smith shared a picture of his mom wrapping her arms around him in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mommy’s Day, Mommy! And Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mothers of the world,” he wrote at the time. “Oh... and Mom, I’m sorry about that time when I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend. But, really you should’ve been asleep.”

In the book, the star writes about the first time he contemplated suicide at the age of 13 - - after his mother left the house after having “enough” of his father’s abuse.

"She'd had enough," he wrote. "She went to work the next morning and didn't come home. She didn't go far – just a few blocks to (grandmother) Gigi's house – but the message was clear: She was done."