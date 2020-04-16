Will Forte Engaged to Girlfriend Olivia Modling

Congrats to Will Forte!

The Saturday Night Livealum is engaged to his girlfriend, Olivia Modling, his father, "Reb" Forte, revealed during an appearance on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. A rep for Forte tells ET that they do not comment on their clients' personal lives.

During the April 8 premiere of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Forte invited his father to be his expert.

"My full name is Orville Willis Forte III," Reb said when host Jimmy Kimmel asked about his name.

"He’s Orville Willis Forte IV," he continued, pointing to Forte. "He's currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they've both agreed, it’s a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility."

"We're thinking about it," Forte confirmed.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

According to People, Forte and Modling got engaged over the holidays. They started dating after meeting at a party about two years ago. The actor was previously romantically linked to January Jones.

Forte's The Last Man on Earth co-star, Mary Steenburgen, posted a photo of him and Modling on Instagram last December.

"When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate," she captioned the pic.

Forte commented, "I finally found my Ted Danson."

