Will Forte Announces His Secret Marriage After Welcoming Baby Daughter

Surprise! Will Forte is married. The 51-year-old Saturday Night Live alum married his fiancée, Olivia Modling, on July 31 in a surprise ceremony, ET can confirm.

Forte and Modling welcomed their now 10-month-old daughter, Zoe, in February. In an interview with People, Forte said the new parents actually got engaged before the COVID-19 lockdown, but were in no rush to get married.

"So then COVID goes by and we're quarantining for a long time. And then the baby is this wonderful news," Forte recalls. "We find out we're having a kid. And so we were in no rush, but every once in a while we would think about, 'Let's just do it.'"

The two got married in Mexico while Forte was filming MacGruber, the upcoming Peacock series based on his beloved SNL character. Forte said he and Modling surprised everyone with the ceremony, which happened during a planned family visit.

"We realized, 'Oh, all the people that we would want to be here are going to be here,'" he explains. "Most of them, because a lot of my closest friends work on MacGruber with me. They were already in Albuquerque, so we just decided very last minute, 'Let's just have this wedding, surprise my parents.' They didn't even know until they pulled into the parking lot. And we just had this really fun, delightful wedding, pretty small, in the back of [MacGruber co-creator] Jorma Taccone's house."

Forte has no regrets.

"It was just a delightful day," he shares. "My parents were totally surprised. It was so stressful, the two weeks where we were planning. I can't imagine having a year or more to stew over wedding plans."

"It's fun to say, 'Wife,'" he continues of Modling. "I've never worn any jewelry in my life and it's fun to wear a wedding ring. It already felt like we were married before. It doesn't feel a lot different, but it's still fun and exciting to say, 'Wife.' She's great. I needed to find somebody who was a very patient person and she's the most patient, understanding woman in the world. I'm feeling very happy and very lucky these days."