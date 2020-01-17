Wiggles Star Greg Page Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Benefit Show

Greg Page, a founding member of The Wiggles, has been hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.

The official Twitter account for the Australian children's music group confirmed the news in a statement released on Friday. The incident happened as the group was wrapping their bushfire relief show in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, the same day as the singer's 48th birthday.

"Update: At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment," the group tweeted. "We will provide more information as it comes to hand."

"As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital," the statement continued. "He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern."

In a video posted to YouTube showing footage from the concert, Page can be seen collapsing as he leaves the stage around the 0:14 mark:

According to BBC News, Page retired from The Wiggles in 2006 due to ill health, but briefly returned in 2012 before leaving again. The outlet also reports that Page had been diagnosed with orthostatic intolerance in 2006, an illness related to blood pressure.

Story developing.