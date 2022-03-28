'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Says 'Door Is Open' For Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Cameos (Exclusive)

Jon M. Chu is talking all things Wicked. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 42-year-old director at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, and he said that he'd be more than happy to welcome original Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel into the film version he's helming.

"The door is always open. Are you kidding?" Chu said. "I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna do anything yet, but of course that original cast is amazing. They've been so gracious... They’ve only been supportive and kind."

When ET spoke to Chenoweth earlier this month, she expressed interest in appearing in the flick. "You never know," she said. "I think I would be great on Yellow Brick Road somewhere. And Idina Menzel agrees."

In the film version of the Broadway musical, Ariana Grande will take on Chenoweth's role of Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba, the role originated by Menzel.

"I feel great about both choices," Chenoweth said. "I have known Grande since she was 10, so Ariana, I am very very proud of you. She knows. We talk every day and it’s an honor and a pleasure to pass the wand and the crown to you."

The director agreed, telling ET, "When you see the new cast, it's pretty awesome," before describing the audition process both actresses underwent to land their roles.

"Nobody was offered this role off the top. Everybody had to come and audition," he said. "We saw everybody in town who could sing. These are tough songs too. Everyone had to earn their position."

"When I say that they came in and blew us away, they earned that spot in every way," Chu added. "It was pretty amazing. It will bring you to tears. Every word means something different when it's coming from their mouth."

While Chu stayed mum about other details of the film, he called the whole thing "epic."

Last month, Erivo told ET that she "was not OK" when she landed the role.

"I can tell you that Ariana is wonderful. The two of us are really starting to find our feet and find our relationship and really enjoy one another's time and space and conversations," Erivo said. "She's the sweetest person."