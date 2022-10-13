Why These 'House of the Dragon' Stars Are Talking About a Negroni Sbagliato -- and What's Actually in It

There's suddenly a surging interest in an Italian cocktail dubbed Negroni Sbagliato -- with a twist -- thanks to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy.

In a TikTok video posted to HBO Max's verified account on Oct. 1, the House of the Dragon stars are seen discussing their favorite drink in the 20-second clip that has since gone viral and garnered more than 14.6 million views. In the video, Cooke reads from a card and asks her co-star, "What's your drink of choice?"

D'Arcy, who uses the pronouns they/them, responds, "A Negroni," but it's the way the 30-year-old actor, who portrays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, says it that's also getting a lot of attention -- with their trademark raspy voice.

Cooke nods in agreement and adds, "I was going to say the same thing." D'Arcy then added a twist: "Sbagliato. With prosecco in it."

"Oh, stunning!" replied an intrigued Cooke.

Since the video was posted on TikTok, not only has it generated millions of views from the show's rabid fan base, but it's spurred TikTokers -- more than 26,000 users -- to use that exact audio for their own videos. The HBO Max TikTok video, which has more than 1.3 million likes, is also flooded with nearly 10,000 comments from fans who can't get enough.

One fan commented, "The way they said “with Prosecco in it” made me melt😩." Another fan wrote, "They said Prosecco in the most seductive way possible."

And, with fans flooding online to figure out how to make one of these thirst-quenching drinks, it's only right to reveal what's exactly in the drink that's sweeping the nation.

Cocktail connoisseur Jessica "Rabbit" King, co-owner of the famed Brother Wolf bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, told ABC News "the classic Negroni, made with red bitter apertivo, red vermouth and gin, has subtle complexity and a delicate balance of bitter, sweet and strength of spirit."

She added, "The Sbagliato is lower proof, which many prefer. The dry bitterness of the aperitivo is still offset by the juicy rich vermouth, however the Sbagliato substitutes gin with a sparkling wine such as prosecco or Franciacorta, eliminating the punch of higher proof liquor and creating a light, effervescent treat that can be enjoyed at any time of day or night."

And, if you're feeling yourself and wanna order it at your next bar outing, Bon Appétit offers a suggestion.

"Negroni Sbagliato, though none call it a Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco in It—at least, not before, well, now. You don’t need to say 'with prosecco' when ordering, as it’s already implied (just as you wouldn’t order a sandwich 'with bread')."