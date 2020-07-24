Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Two Songs on Her New 'Folklore' Album

Was Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, a secret co-writer on some of the songs on her upcoming album, Folklore? A slew of Swifties and internet sleuths certainly think so.
When Swift announced on Thursday morning that she would be dropping her surprise eighth album at midnight, she thanked songwriters Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver, and someone named William Bowery.
Fans were quick to notice that Bowery was the only one whom Swift didn't tag, and some dedicated detectives discovered that there are no registered songwriters or producers named William Bowery.
So, going off the theory that William Bowery was a pseudonym for someone else, fans began to investigate deeper.
As it turns out -- according to fans and some paparazzi photos -- Swift and Alwyn were spotted outside the Bowery Hotel in New York City back in 2016, toward the start of their romance.
Fans searched Alwyn's Wikipedia page, which reveals that he is the great-grandson of English composer and musician William Alwyn. Hence, according to their theories, William Bowery is actually Joe Alwyn.
While it might strike some as odd that Swift would hide her boyfriend's identity, the singer has proven that she enjoys getting fans to play along with hidden clues.
In fact, she even told fans that, for Folklore, she "put Easter eggs in the lyrics" and not just the music videos.
So while it's not necessarily "confirmed," as so many fans have excitedly declared on Twitter, the theory does have its share of circumstantial evidence.
