Why 'Summer House's Danielle Olivera Was 'Scared' About Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Romance (Exclusive)

Summer lovin' leads to some friend friction on Summer House.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's all-new episode, most of the women of the house -- Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen and Gabby Prescod -- gather in the backyard to set up for a party, and the conversation quickly turns to their last bash, a "slumber party" that left Amanda Batula in tears, after Danielle named her the person she trusts the least in the group during a card game.

When Amanda ran away from the game, her husband, Kyle Cooke, got defensive, praising Amanda as one of the best people in the cast, and slamming Danielle's then-bestie, Lindsay Hubbard, as a villain. Lindsay's boyfriend (now-fiancè), Carl Radke, sat back and said nothing in Lindsay's defense, which didn't sit well with Danielle, who pleaded with him to speak up. Carl remained silent, though; Kyle's not just his friend, but was also his boss at the time.

On the patio, Paige asks Danielle if Lindsay got mad at Carl for not sticking up for her in their argument with Kyle, but Danielle says, "Surprisingly, no."

"It just seemed like such a passive way to handle the situation," she adds, to which Gabby asks if Danielle believes Carl and Lindsay are "pointedly ignoring the hard conversations, because they don't want to have it?"

"Yeah, because then they have to face a lot of things," Danielle admits, "including his sobriety and the fact that, like, she wants to start drinking again. She is drinking again. At first, it started with just her drinking wine, like, here and there..."

The ladies banter back and forth a bit about Lindsay's drinking and how it's a personal decision. That's when Ciara chimes in to share that her dad was sober when he met her mom, and her mom made sure to support his lifestyle. There was no alcohol at their wedding and no alcohol in their house, as it was a "trigger" for Ciara's dad, she says.

"I'm not an expert, I don't claim to be an expert," Ciara notes. "He's just moving so fast, and the fact that he's already in this serious relationship is just, like, it's a lot."

Watch it all play out here:

Danielle admits she "a thousand percent" believes Lindsay and Carl are moving too fast.

"They have a car and she's already been like, 'Hey, this is the kind of ring that I like...' and I was like, 'Oh no...,'" she shares. "I think to get engaged right now would be crazy."

The other girls echo Danielle's "crazy" in agreement, with Ciara pointing out that couples "live a fairy tale" in the first year together, and that often doesn't last. Carl did wind up popping the question to Lindsay before season's end.

"That's what I'm scared of," Danielle confesses. "It's a little bit too fairy tale-like. They're playing house and now they have this, like, insanely expensive apartment and it feels a little fragile."

This is the first fans are seeing cracks forming in Danielle and Lindsay's bond. The two fell out while filming season 7, with Lindsay speculating Danielle turned on her because of her and Carl's relationship. As they moved toward engagement, Danielle's own long-term romance began to fizzle. She called it quits with chef Robert Sieber the following fall.

"I do think that," Lindsay shared with ET. "My aunt, actually -- my other therapist, Aunt Ronda -- she basically was like, 'You know, Lindsay, sweetheart, sometimes this happens with women. When they think they should be at a place in their lives before you, and you get there before them, this happens sometimes...' and I was like, oh... I've never understood that, because I've never treated any of my-- if I'd acted like that, I wouldn't have any friends, because all my friends are way ahead of me in life. Like, they're all married and have kids and, like, I could not be happier."

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"Not only did I lose one of my best friends who's supposed to be standing next to me at my wedding, but I don't understand why this happened at all," she continued. "It's very confusing. It's very hurtful, and I'm literally still trying to figure it all out."

Danielle, however, told ET, that's Lindsay's spin -- not her reality.

"I'm always going to be rooting for her and her relationship," Danielle said, "but I have to focus on No. 1, and I finally think that I I found my voice, and ... maybe the timing wasn't what she wanted."

"I'm not a jealous person, especially when it comes to my friends' relationships," she fired back. "Like, my friends could be getting engaged right now in front of my face and I would always root them on. I am not that person who, if I'm going through something, I want everyone around me to be miserable. That is just not the case."

"Maybe most of our friendship was about me helping her and that's why it went so well," Danielle added, "because I was always there for her. Whatever she needed to talk about, I was always there. But now, she's not really checking in. I'm building a business, she's not really asking me questions about it. That's when I started being like, 'OK, what is this?'"

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.