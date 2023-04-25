Why Sofia Richie's Brother Miles Did Not Attend Her Wedding

Sofia Richie's brother wasn't there on her wedding day. Miles Richie missed out on his younger sister's nuptials to Elliot Grainge after testing positive for COVID-19, the siblings' rep told TMZ. ET has reached out to the rep for comment.

The rep told the outlet that Miles wasn't feeling well before the wedding day and opted to take a COVID-19 test, which ultimately came back positive.

While the model "would have loved for her brother" to be there for her wedding, she was understanding about the reason he missed out, the outlet reported. The outlet additionally noted that the 28-year-old musician was missed by his family and all of the other guests at the French nuptials.

While Miles wasn't there for the big day, Sofia's other sibling, her older sister Nicole, was on hand for the wedding.

Sofia, 24, and Grainge, 29, tied the knot at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on Saturday. Leading up to the ceremony, a source told ET that the couple was "so excited for their wedding celebrations."

"They are so in love and their families and friends can't wait to be part of this. Everyone has been trickling into France ahead of the big day and those who have been there have been having the best time," the source said. "Sofia and Elliot have an amazing relationship and are very in love and in sync."

Afterwards, ET spoke to Lionel Richie, the father of the bride, who opened up about the nuptials.

"It is a humbling time in your life, because you're handing one of the loves of your life away," he said. "But really, I'll tell you a story, I've known Elliot since he was 9. So interestingly enough, I didn't have to vet the kid. I know who he is!... I love him. I love them. So it was really great."