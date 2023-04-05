Why King Charles Did Not See Prince Harry During His Son's Trip to London

Prince Harry returned to London last week as he joined other high-profile celebrities in a court case against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL). While the Duke of Sussex was in town for the hearing -- in which he and other public figures accused the media company of hacking -- he did not see his father, King Charles III.

However, a source tells ET that despite the rift between the monarch and his son, there was no slight as Charles was not in town the same time as Harry.

"They were unable to meet due to the king’s busy schedule surrounding his first overseas Royal Tour," the source tells ET.

The source adds that Charles was not in Windsor or London during his son's visit as he was "busy preparing for his first overseas trip as king to Germany."

Harry, 38, who made a surprise visit to London to participate in the hearing, knew that he father was not expected to be in London that entire week because of "prior commitments." The source says there was "no slight intended" as Charles' calendars are prepared long in advance.

The Duke of Sussex also did not see his brother, Prince William, as he and his family were away ahead of the Easter holiday.

Royal watchers were surprised to see Harry, who lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle and their children, Arichie and Lilibet -- back in London, as the last time he was there was for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, funeral.

It has not been confirmed if Harry, Meghan and their children will make their return to London for the king's coronation on May 6. Although Charles "very much" wants the Sussexes to attend, a source told ET that the royal family worries their attendance will distract from the historic moment.

"The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend," the source said. "No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focused on Harry and Meghan and past family squabbles."

The source added, "The fear is -- if they do come -- more private matters could be made public, so efforts are being made to prevent that."