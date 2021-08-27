Why Kim Kardashian Isn't Changing Her Married Name Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian West is not looking to change her name. Amid the 40-year-old reality star's split from Kanye West, a source tells ET that Kim plans to remain a West.

"Kim isn't planning on dropping West from her last name," the source said. "Kim and Kanye still think of themselves as a family unit and Kim wants her kids to feel and know that."

Kim's decision to keep West as part of both her and her children's names, comes after the rapper himself filed to change his moniker, eliminating both Kanye and West in favor of Ye.

In court docs obtained by ET, Kanye, 44, cited "personal reasons" as his motivation for the change.

ET has reached out to Kim and Kanye for comment.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

"Kim and Kanye are doing great as co-parents and are continuing to support each other both personally and professionally," the source added.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Kim and Kanye "are on great terms" amid their split. The reality star has attended her ex's listening parties for his upcoming album, Donda, listened to the album while driving, and grabbed lunch with the rapper in Malibu, California.

"Although they are going through a divorce, the couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids. Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up," the source said. "Kim has had the children lately since Kanye has been working on the album, but co-parenting has been going well for the couple."