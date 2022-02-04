Why Kim Kardashian Felt She Had to Speak Out About Kanye West After His TikTok Jab

Kim Kardashian West has spoken -- and her message was crystal clear.

On Friday, the mogul and mom of four fired back at her estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West, after he told the internet his daughter, North, was being put on TikTok against his will. In her own statement, Kim argued it was the rapper that was causing more hurt to their firstborn daughter by way of his "constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media."

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness," she wrote. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

The reality star noted she has only wanted a "healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship."

"It saddens me," she said, "that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Kanye's recent Instagram post was the final straw. "Kim has been very hurt and upset by Kanye's antics involving her recently. She has been trying to take the high road, be the bigger person, ignore it as best as she could, and live her life," the source told ET. "With Kanye's latest Instagram post, she felt like her only choice was to finally respond because he involved North in a very public way."



The source further said, "Kanye isn't only continuing to hurt Kim, but he is hurting their children, too. Kanye's mood is very all over the place and back and forth when it comes to Kim and her family. He is jealous that Kim has moved on," the source added, "and does not like that she has set boundaries with him."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Nearly a year after Kim first filed for divorce, the exes have entered into new romances, she with Pete Davidson and he with Julia Fox. Just days ago, Kanye gifted Julia and her friends baby Hermès Birkin bags in honor of her 32nd birthday.



"While Kanye has definitely been having fun with Julia Fox," the source said, "he has also been doing a lot of things with Julia to get attention and any sort of rise or reaction from Kim."