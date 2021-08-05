Why Iggy Azalea Felt It Was Time to Speak Out in Support of Britney Spears (Exclusive)

ET spoke with the 31-year-old rapper via Zoom this week, where she got candid about the #FreeBritney movement and her love for Britney. The two previously worked together on a duet called "Pretty Girls" in 2015. Iggy recently claimed that while collaborating with Britney for the project, she "personally witnessed" the same abusive behavior Britney detailed in her testimony against her father, Jamie Spears, at a court hearing on June 23.

When asked if she feels like speaking out in defense of Britney now is something that would not have flown in the past, Iggy said she "doubt it flies now."

"It's not about her dad. It's about Britney," Iggy told ET's Denny Directo. "I don't feel an allegiance to Britney Spears' father. I grew up watching her and I idolized her and I still do, and she's a really kind, lovely person. Beyond the fact that we collaborated together, she put her faith in me to produce that music video for her and develop the cover art and all these other things. She's the only artist that ever really gave me the opportunity. I get a lot of compliments from artists saying, 'Oh, I love your stuff so much,' but none of them ever tried to hire me and let me have reign on that kind of thing. She did, and she's a superstar."

"I love her so much, and I just want what everybody wants of her -- just for her to be happy," she added. "Hearing her speak out and share her unhappiness, I just felt that me having firsthand perspective about what was going on and stuff, I wanted to just say my peace, that I support her and I think she deserves that."

At the June 23 hearing, after hearing Britney's explosive testimony, Jamie's attorney relayed a statement on his client's behalf, telling the court, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

As for Iggy, she's gearing up for the release of her third studio album, The End of an Era, available Aug. 13. She opened up to ET about what fans can expect from the new project, which she described as a "mashup of all the different sounds" she's played with throughout her musical career.

"There's a lot of electronic elements, a lot of big, heavy Miami, '80s synths, and then of course, always the heavy, 808, hip-hop drums that you have heard in 'Fancy' and those big hits that I've had," Iggy teased. "The album, it's been, for me, sonically four chunks that represent my career or moments for me. One's 20, 24, 28 and then now it's 30. And just those things sonically that I was inspired by."

"It takes you down a bit of a trip, sonically down memory lane, of all the things that I've touched on. And then, narrative-wise, I'm always talking my s**t," she joked. "But then I'm also just drawing from past stories of crazy s**t that I used to do when I was in my early 20s, especially spending a lot of time in Miami and being that club kid, going out with your friends, or maybe dealing with relationships that aren't going good. Those sorts of things, but from the perspective of how I viewed it or felt about it when I was younger and then working its way up until the now. It's just a little time capsule for me ... and it was so much fun making it."

To get fans excited for the new album, Iggy has already released the track and music video for her catchy hit, "Iam The Stripclub." She purposely included references to her previous eras, rocking the iconic two-piece outfit she wore in the music video for "Work" and trucks that read "Walk a Mile" with a logo of a giant Louboutin heel.

"Hit it one time, two times? Too live. Laying poolside and it made me woosah," she sings on the first verse. "Too fine do ya' own thing Imma do mine. I'm on cloud nine ‘cause the vibe too high."

