Why Alanis Morissette's 6-Year-Old Daughter Calls Her By Her Full Name

This hilarious story from Alanis Morissette is one you oughta hear.

The world knows her by the name Alanis Morissette -- and apparently now the musician's 6-year-old daughter knows her by it, too. The seven-time GRAMMY winner revealed on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show that her middle child, Onyx, is not calling her "mom" these days.

"My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments," the performer explained, "So instead of saying 'mom,' she’s say ‘Alanis Morissette.'"

Morissette confirmed her youngsters -- she's also mom to sons Ever, 11, and Winter, 3, with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway -- also listen to her famous music. "They do even when I'm like, 'Oh, shut that off,'" she said. "They’re so sweet."

And it seems the same catharsis she's offered fans through her music is what she's also teaching her little ones.

"Anger itself is a gorgeous feeling and sensation in the body and it can move worlds. It fuels all activism, it fuels so much, so I think the acting out of it destructively is what people assume anger is, but it's actually not. That’s just us needing to contain or channel it somewhere else, like with my kids, I'm always saying, 'Let's contain this. That’s a great muscle to have, but we also have to make sure it gets out of your body, so let’s punch this pillow or let’s play tennis or let's, you know, let’s just vent.' I often 'hold the bucket' we call it -- hold the bucket and someone can just vent for awhile."

Back in July 2020 -- less than a year after welcoming her third child and ahead of dropping her ninth album -- Morissette shared with ET how she has adapted to being both a musician and a mom with her hands full.

"Before children, before marriage, I would be doing a vocal, and if there was anything in my peripheral vision, I'd freak out and say, 'I can't focus,'" she recalled. "Now I'm doing vocals and my daughter's on top of my head. I'm breastfeeding. There are doors opening and closing. 'Where's the puppy,' you know? I'm doing vocals and writing and trying to eat soup... so, multitasking has been taken to a whole new level."

"Thankfully, I can still write and I can still do vocals," she added. "It's just 50 more interruptions a day. And that's just part of this lifestyle now."