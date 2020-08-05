Whoopi Goldberg Talks About Her Future on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg has no plans to leave The View during such a politically charged time.

Goldberg appeared on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show earlier this week and was asked why she continues to stay on the ABC talk show when she's had such an accomplished acting resume. Host Howard Stern brought up her "masterful" performances in 1990's Ghost and 1985's The Color Purple, noting, "and when you're a master, you should be doing what you do so well."

Goldberg -- who's been on The View since 2007 -- responded, "You have to have people asking you to master something."

Joking aside, the 64-year-old actress said she still takes on projects she loves like the upcoming CBS All Access miniseries, The Stand, based on Stephen King's 1978 novel.

"Things come up and I think my time is spread," she explained. "It's not that my time will come back, it's not gone anywhere. It's just still there and I guess I'm supposed to be doing this, right now. I guess I'm supposed to be in this chair every day saying, 'Listen, we do not have to buy into fear or panic. We can master this if we do this together.'"

Goldberg then took a dig at President Donald Trump.

"I feel like I am better off saying, 'Listen, someone needs to stand up when the person in the White House says maybe we should inject some bleach.' I'm the person that had to say, 'Hey, hey you sitting there, you need to stand up and say you can't do -- no. No!' So, I feel like there's stuff I'm supposed to be doing, but yeah, I'd like to be making a movie and I'm sure I will again."

Goldberg told The New York Times last July that being on The View did not fulfill her creative impulses.

"What you’re asking is, 'Is The View enough?' It's not," Goldberg candidly answered. "Ten years is a long time, and now I'm starting to do other stuff. I'm doing books. I'm adventuring into THC products. I'm creating the clothes."

"... In a way, I am playing a role," she added of her behavior on the show. "These are not conversations that I'm having with my friends. If they were, we'd be doing it differently. My friends and I can talk about things in depth in a different way than you can on television."

"I could not do the show... If she leaves, I go," McCain said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there and she always picks us up when we're down. If she jumps, I jump. Whoopi, I adore her and I need her as the moderator."

