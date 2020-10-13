Who Is Dale Moss? 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Connects With Contestant in Sneak Peek

Dale Moss has caught Clare Crawley's eye! The first two minutes of Crawley's season of The Bachelorette debuted Monday night on Dancing With the Stars, and it shows her and Dale making quite the connection.

The Sacramento-based hairstylist is clearly smitten with Dale, 32, from the moment he steps out of the limo, and it seems her life completely changed the moment they finally met. "I definitely feel like I just met my husband," Crawley says. "Oh my god."

Though Dale is seen in bed with our Bachelorette, his appearance in the sneak peek is not all butterflies and rainbows. Later in the promo, men are seen questioning his intentions and whether Crawley knows the real him.

Here's what to know about the standout contestant.



He's a Former Football Player



After playing one year as wide receiver for South Dakota State University, Dale became an unsigned free agent in 2012. He went on to play on practice teams for the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears.



Following his football career, Dale started a podcast called The Game Plan, where he spoke to fellow athletes and industry professionals about the sports.

He Gets Real

Dale recently wrote on social media that he's experienced more racism in the last two months than he has in years.

"Lead with love. Live with purpose. This is not for pity, and this should never stop you from living your life each and every day," he wrote on Instagram. "These are things myself & family have dealt with our entire lives. I learned at a young age that when you lead with love and have purpose in your heart ignorance and hatred become irrelevant because you are above it all."



"We can’t control the opinions of others, but we can control how we allow those opinions to affect us," he added. "This is beyond simply race. It’s human to human respect for everybody. Stay True. Stay You. 👌🏽."

He Loves His Family

Dale's Instagram is full of photos with himself with his family. His mother died unexpectedly in 2017, and while he doesn't post about her often, he shared in a candid post in 2019 that losing her was "earth shattering."

"So many people in the world never get the chance to experience what I have & I was fortunate enough to have that for 29 years of my life," he wrote at the time.

As much as he's there for his family, they're also there for him. Dale's sister recently spoke out on Instagram about rumors he contacted Crawley before filming. "I spent every day with my brother leading up to production!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, per fan accounts. "Never once did he reach out nor was he ever contacted by Clare!”

He's Got Some Practice for Fatherhood -- Kind Of

Pet parenthood is always great practice for the real thing -- and it seems Dale has some experience. In April, the 32-year-old joked about getting ready for fatherhood with the help of his four-legged friends.

"I think this is what having kids is like. So much for sleeping in!" he wrote on Instagram. "#WakeUpCall #DogLife #weekend."

He Wants to Make a Difference

As Dale notes on his website, "Our platforms are meant to create a lasting impact long after we are gone."

"I continue to advocate for youth development, inclusive initiatives and diversity to athletes with intellectual disabilities as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador," he wrote. "My other philanthropic endeavors include working with The Tiger Woods Foundation, Wounded Warriors Project and NFL Play 60 to name a few."





The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.