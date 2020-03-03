Whitney Houston Hologram Concerts Coming to North America (Exclusive)

More fans will soon get to witness the boundary-breaking concerts of Whitney Houston's hologram.

ET can exclusively confirm that An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert is making its North American debut with an extended engagement at Flamingo Las Vegas. Shows will kick off on April 14, and tickets go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

An Evening With Whitney first premiered in Europe during a 24-city run. The production is produced and created by BASE Hologram, in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, and is presented through state-of-the-art, proprietary holographic technology. The hologram was created by using a body double of the late singer that's been digitized to look and emulate Houston. They then sync that up with a series of studio takes and live performances by Houston herself.

The show takes fans on a walk down memory lane with the music icon's hologram, a live five-piece band, backup singers and dancers all set to digitally-remastered arrangements of Houston's biggest hits and fan favorites, including “I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "The Greatest Love of All” and a cover of Steve Winwood’s "Higher Love."

"In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called Whitney Unplugged or An Evening With Whitney," said Pat Houston, Houston’s sister-in-law, former manager and President and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, in a statement. "While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. An Evening With Whitney is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less."

Those behind the production include choreographer Fatima Robinson, who's worked with Rihanna, Kaye West and Mary J. Blige as well as Houston herself, musical director Keith Harris, a songwriter who's worked with John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Fergie, and Britney Spears, and costume designers Timothy Snell and Marc Bouwer, who both have a long list of celebrities they've dressed and collaborated with over the years.

"There is a reason why it is so hard to cover a Whitney Houston track, she really was one-of-a-kind,” said Marty Tudor, BASE Hologram CEO of Production and Executive Producer of the show. "What we are doing with this show is celebrating her incredible life and to do that we have to get every detail right. It would be a disservice to her, her family and her fans if we weren’t anything other 100% authentic. We are privileged to have been entrusted with this responsibility and hope audiences are able to come, enjoy and get lost in the music of the industry’s most talented performers."

Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012, at 48 years old. She was posthumously honored at the 2012 GRAMMY Awards, NAACP Image Awards, BRIT Awards and many more.

The late six-time GRAMMY winner will also be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on May 2.

For more information and tickets for An Evening With Whitney, visit online at WhitneyVegas.com or Ticketmaster.