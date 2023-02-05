'White Men Can't Jump' Remake: Watch Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Team Up in First Teaser

Ahead of its debut on Hulu, 20th Century Studios has shared the first official look at the upcoming White Men Can't Jump remake. Starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls in similar roles first originated by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, the new film comes 31 years after the original became a box office hit and longtime favorite.

In the teaser set to Skee-Lo's "I Wish," Harlow, who plays Jeremy, and Walls, who stars as Jamal, are seen struggling to come together as a two-man streetball team. "I knew this was a mistake," Kamal quips after the two debate whether P.T. Anderson or Spike Lee is a better director.

Set for a May 19 release on the streaming platform, the remake is co-written by Kenya Barris and directed by Calmatic, with Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera 'Tee' Kissen as well as Myles Bullock and rapper Vince Staples rounding out the cast.

While Walls is famous for his roles on Teen Wolf, Power and BET's American Soul, the film marks Harlow's feature acting debut after first breaking out as a rapper in 2020. When asked about the remake at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards, he played it cool, noting that he wasn't "legally" allowed to say much at the time.

But he did tease to ET, "I've been working these quads and these calves."

Last year, when the original film celebrated its 30th anniversary at the 2022 Oscars, Snipes was asked if he knew about the project and if he, Harrelson or their co-star Rosie Perez would be making appearances in the film. "I hadn't heard. Really? Really?" he quipped. "I don't know if you'll see me in that one. That'll be interesting, huh? You never know."

Until more details about the film are released, audiences will just have to wait and see if the remake doubles as a reunion.

White Men Can't Jump debuts May 19 on Hulu.