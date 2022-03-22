'Where the Crawdads Sing' First Official Trailer Features Haunting New Taylor Swift Song

Fans of the bestselling novel Where the Crawdads Sing now get their first look into the swampland world built by author Delia Owens and brought to life by director Olivia Newman in the upcoming film adaptation. On Tuesday, the first trailer for the film, produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine, dropped, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, aka "the Marsh Girl," who is put on trial for a local murder.

The two-minute clip, shows the rich Southern landscape Kya calls home after being abandoned at an early age and left to fend for herself in the marsh. Trouble finds her when she starts socializing with the local teens after a life of isolation.

In the trailer, which was shared by Taylor Swift on Instagram, Swift's haunting new song, "Carolina," soundtracks the tense drama.

"Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side," Swift captioned the clip. "I wrote the song 'Carolina' alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!"

Where the Crawdads Sing is set to hit theaters this July.