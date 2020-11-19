‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Dating!

Romance is overflowing on When Calls the Heart, on and off-screen!

Series stars Kevin McGarry (Nathan) and Kayla Wallace(Fiona) are dating, a source close to the couple confirms to ET. While the couple only started dating recently, the source adds that they’re very happy.

Hearties first started speculating if the actors were an item in real life on Wednesday when McGarry posted a photo of two coffee mugs alongside three candid Polaroid snaps, featuring the duo. The actor tagged Wallace and cryptically wrote in the caption, ‘Photo evidence.’ The brunette beauty later reposted the sweet image to her Instagram story, along with a drawing of a white heart.

Kayla Wallace, INSTAGRAM

The pair’s When Calls the Heart co-stars wasted no time jumping into the comments section! Andrea Brooks enthusiastically wrote, ‘Yes!’ while her on-screen counterpart, Paul Greene, hilariously asked, ‘Where are our Polaroids, Kevin?’ Several hearties also left comments congratulating the new couple on their romance, calling out what a beautiful pair they make.

While fans of the beloved, long-running Hallmark Channel series patiently await the season 8 premiere in 2021, they already know one treat is in store: an elongated season with two extra episodes! It’s a wish that both hearties and the cast have been quite vocal about.

“We’ve talked about it,” series star and co-executive producer Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) told ET in April. “We usually stick to a 10-episode season with a two-hour Christmas movie, but if that's something that's important to the fans and our viewers, I would encourage everyone to reach out to Hallmark and let them know because they need to hear from the fans. They need to hear that that's something they want. But I think we'd be down for it.”

Krakow’s thoughts were echoed by fellow star Chris McNally (Lucas), who said he’s “absolutely” down to film more episodes. So is McGarry, who thinks adding more episodes would be “great,” so the series can “continue on the stories, or to make them a bit more richer, in the storylines. I think it would be amazing.”

Looks like the hearties and the cast are receiving a very lovely holiday gift, after all!

When Calls the Heart returns for season 8 in 2021.