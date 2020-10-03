'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy!' and More Shows Nix Audiences Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus is now impacting some of America's favorite game shows.

A source close to the productions of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune confirms to ET that there are currently no audiences for either show due to health concerns.

The source also says that there will be no audiences for either show indefinitely. However, both shows will continue to tape and are slated to continue filming through mid-April.

As concern continues to grow over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, many are taking proactive measures to keep themselves safe from the flu-like illness, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

One of the reasons for the decision to forego live audiences, and the abundance of caution over the virus, stems from Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Variety reports.

Trebek's health condition -- which leaves the 79-year-old TV icon with a compromised immune system -- means the virus could pose a much higher risk to his well-being.

Two other reported factors that played in the decision relate to the average age of live audience members, which generally tends to skewer older, and the fact that they often fly in from out of town to attend tapings.

On Tuesday, The Wendy Williams Show followed suit, and announced that the show will continue to tape new episodes every day, only without a live audience.

"Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice," a spokesperson for Williams' daytime talk show confirmed to ET. "We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right."

CNN similarly announced that they would not have a live audience at the upcoming Democratic presidential debate on Sunday, and that media coverage of the event would also be impacted.

"CNN's top priority is the safety of our employees and community members. This extends to guests planning to attend or cover our debate on March 15," the network announced in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday. "At the request of the campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to eliminate the live debate audience, the press filing center and the spin room in Phoenix. We encourage you to tune in to the debate at 8 p.m. ET."

The coronavirus epidemic has had an ever-increasing impact on showbusiness over the past month. Musical acts like Miley Cyrus, BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne have canceled tour dates in countries with high levels of coronavirus cases while film and television projects like Mission: Impossible 7, The Amazing Race and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have shut down production.

The outbreak has even led to movies being rescheduled -- including the upcoming James Bond epic, No Time to Die, which has its planned premiere cancelled and its release date pushed back from April to November over health concerns.

Film and music festivals -- including SXSW in Austin, Texas -- have been postponed or outright cancelled, and on Monday, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that they have postponed their upcoming media summit for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which were originally going to be held from Mar. 15-18 in Los Angeles.

In the United States, there have been over 970 reported cases of the virus, which has led to 30 known deaths thus far

For more on the impact the outbreak and subsequent health concerns have had in Hollywood, see the video below.