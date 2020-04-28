x
What's New on Hulu in May 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

It's not gonna be a long, long time before you can stream the Elton John biopic Rocketman on Hulu. The film, along with many other TV shows and movies, is headed to the streaming platform in May, as continued stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic leave many looking for more things to watch as they weather the social distancing storm.

While Rocketman won't hit the streaming service until later in the month, the bulk of the new movies will be available on May 1, including The Dark Knight and Batman Begins,Goodfellas, The Conjuring and -- if you're looking for more family-friendly fare -- Megamind.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu in May as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in May as well if you're still looking for more to see.

May 1, 2020

Aeon Flux 
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins 
Billy the Kid
Bloom: Season 2
Brick Mansions 
The Conjuring
Crooked Hearts 
The Dark Knight
Demolition Man 
Escape from Alcatraz 
Friday the 13th Part III 
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter 
Gloria 
Goodfellas 
The Graduate
The Green Mile 
Harry Benson: Shoot First 
House of D 
A Life Less Ordinary
Megamind 
Men With Brooms 
Molly 
Monster House 
Mutant Species 
Pathology 
The Patriot
Planet 51 
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown 
Sands of Iwo Jima 
Slums of Beverly Hills 
Some Kind of Hero 
Soul Food 
Sprung 
Strategic Air Command 
Tamara 
Tank Girl
Treasure Hounds 
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall 
The Whistleblower 

May 5, 2020

The Lodge
Vikings: Season 6A

May 8, 2020

Into the Dark: Delivered
Solar Opposites
Spaceship Earth  

May 12, 2020

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall

May 15, 2020

Andy Explores: Season 1
Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 8-9
Caribbean Life: Season 15
Chopped: Seasons 37-39
Community en Español
Drag Me: Season 1
Epic Conversations: Season 1
Fast N' Loud: Season 15
From the Test Kitchen: Season 1
Gold Rush: Season 8
The Great: Series Premiere
The Great Food Truck Race: Seasons 8-9
Handcrafted: Season 1
It's a Disaster
Iconic Characters: Season 2
It's Alive With Brad: Season 2
The Little Couple: Seasons 13-14
Molly Tries: Season 1
Murder in the Heartland: Season 2
Open Door: Season 2
On the Market: Season 1
Property Brothers: Seasons 12-13
Reverse Engineering: Season 1
73 Questions: Season 2
Street Outlaws: Seasons 8-9
Worst Cooks in America: Season 14

May 19, 2020

Story of the Soaps
Like Crazy 
Trial by Fire

May 20, 2020

Ultimate Tag

May 22, 2020

Holey Moley: Season 2 (Premiere)
Painter and the Thief
Premature
Rocketman
To Tell the Truth: Season 5 (Premiere)
Top End Wedding 

May 25, 2020

The Tracker

May 26, 2020

I Still Believe

May 28, 2020

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 (Premiere)

May 29, 2020

Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Ramy: Season 2 (Premiere)

Still having trouble determining what on TV and streaming is worth your time? Our series Stream Queens is here to help you navigate those waters. Watch below for more.

