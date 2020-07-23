What's Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Bad Boys may be for Life, but the first two movies in the franchise won't be forever on Netflix. The streaming service is saying goodbye to Bad Boysand Bad Boys II at the end of the month, as well as a number of other popular titles, including Get Him to the Greek, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Child's Play and He's Just Not That Into You.

You've still got time to watch all these movies, but you better get on it if you've been putting it off!

August 1, 2020

Skins: Seasons 1-7

August 3, 2020

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2

August 7, 2020

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14, 2020

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18, 2020

The Incident

August 19, 2020

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20, 2020

Bad Rap

August 21, 2020

Just Go With It

August 23, 2020

Fanatic

August 25, 2020

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28, 2020

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31, 2020

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.