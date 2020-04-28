What's Leaving Hulu in May 2020

Watch Zombieland, Good Will Hunting and Spider-Man on Hulu while you still can. While a bunch of new titles are premiering on the streaming service in May, several popular titles are leaving at the end of the month, which means if you're hoping to stream them on the platform, you'd better do so soon.

50/50, Up in the Air and Free Willy 1 through 3 are among the titles leaving at the end of May, as well as Megamind, which will have a short run on the platform after debuting on May 1.

May 31

The Book of Eli

The Cooler

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck the Halls

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Eyes of an Angel

50/50

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Furry Vengeance

Gator

Good Morning, Killer

Good Will Hunting

Hide

Hornet's Nest

Innocent

Kinsey

Leap Year

Major League II

Man on a Ledge

Megamind

Misery

Natural Born Killers

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Notes on a Scandal

Richard the Lionheart

Ricochet

Righteous Kill

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Spider-Man

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Swingers

Tendernes

Up in the Air

Waiting to Exhale

Zombieland

