What's Leaving Hulu in May 2020

Watch Zombieland, Good Will Hunting and Spider-Man on Hulu while you still can. While a bunch of new titles are premiering on the streaming service in May, several popular titles are leaving at the end of the month, which means if you're hoping to stream them on the platform, you'd better do so soon.
50/50, Up in the Air and Free Willy 1 through 3 are among the titles leaving at the end of May, as well as Megamind, which will have a short run on the platform after debuting on May 1.
Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in May, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in May, new on Netflix in May, and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.
May 31
The Book of Eli
The Cooler
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Deck the Halls
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Eyes of an Angel
50/50
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Furry Vengeance
Gator
Good Morning, Killer
Good Will Hunting
Hide
Hornet's Nest
Innocent
Kinsey
Leap Year
Major League II
Man on a Ledge
Megamind
Misery
Natural Born Killers
Night of the Living Dead
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
Notes on a Scandal
Richard the Lionheart
Ricochet
Righteous Kill
Silent Tongue
Silent Witness
Spider-Man
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Swingers
Tendernes
Up in the Air
Waiting to Exhale
Zombieland
