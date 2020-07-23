What's Leaving Hulu in August 2020

Like a jet plane passing overhead, you'll have to look fast if you want to see Top Gunon Hulu. The Tom Cruise classic, which arrives to the streaming service on Aug. 1, will depart at the end of the month, along with a number of other titles, including Dirty Dancing, Charlotte's Web, Robin Hood: Men in Tights and The X-Files.

August 31, 2020



3:10 to Yuma

The American President

Assassination Tango

Born to be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson's War

Charlotte's Web

Child's Play

Cliffhanger

The Cookout

Crooked Hearts

Dave

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Fun in Acapulco

Gorky Park

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2

Hud

Incident at Loch Ness

Joyride

Liar, Liar

The Marine 3: Homefront

Molly

Moonstruck

Rain Man

Risky Business

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The Scout

Sex Drive

Shirley Valentine

Starting Out in the Evening

Top Gun

Trade

The Whistle Blower

Wristcutters: A Love Story

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz

