'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer: Maeve and Dolores Face Off in the New World

Westworld is back -- and things are as epic as ever. The award-winning HBO series returns with season three, dubbed The New World, on March 15. And about a month ahead of its premiere, the premium cable network finally shared the first full trailer for what’s to come now that some of the androids have left abusive lives in the amusement park behind for the real world.

According to co-creators and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, much of season three takes place in Los Angeles. It’s also expected to follow a much more linear storyline, picking up right after the events of the season two finale.

As fans saw in the season's first trailer, which dropped in May 2019, Dolores and the other hosts will experience a “culture shock” as they learn more about the nature of humanity. And what they soon discover is that their newfound freedom may not be as free as they hoped.

“We're looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park,” Joy said. “After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That's a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

Even more unexpectedly, as the hosts try to carve out their own space among humans, Dolores finds herself facing off with fellow android and escapee Maeve (Thandie Newton).

As previously revealed, Westworld sees the return of Wood, Newton as well as Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Simon Quarterman. Joining them this season are Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.

Westworld season three premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.