Wendy Williams' Rep Gives Update on Her Podcast and Possible Return to TV

Wendy Williams' rep is updating fans on what the 58-year-old TV and radio personality is working on these days, including the future of her possible podcast and if she is planning a return to television.

"We are still working behind the scenes on several projects," Shawn Zanotti tells ET. As for reports that her podcast, The Wendy Experience, has been canceled, her reps adds, "There has been no official cancellation of the podcast."

As for a possible television comeback, Zanotti says that "Wendy does desire to return to TV."

Williams was also recently spotted at The Townhouse in New York City. It was reported that she was drinking alcohol at the gay bar, and her rep tells ET that she was "out celebrating the new things in her life, including several upcoming new projects."

"She is happy and wanted to celebrate as she has a new lease on life. There are several projects coming down the pipeline and she was celebrating those things," says Zanotti. "Wendy loves her fans and fully supports the LGBTQ+ community, which is a big part of her fan base, which is why she chose the places she did to celebrate."

