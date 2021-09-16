Wendy Williams Is Home and Her 'Health Is Improving,' Source Says

Wendy Williams is on the mend and preparing to return to her talk show despite her recent health struggles. A source tells ET that the 57-year-old TV personality is on track to be back for the season premiere of The Wendy Williams Show next month.

“Wendy is home and improving every day,” the source tells ET.

Earlier this month, The Wendy Williams Show revealed that the veteran host tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The program then subsequently postponed its Sept. 20 season premiere date to Oct. 4.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by the SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," read a statement on the show's official Instagram account. "In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

Before news broke that Williams had COVID-19, The Wendy Williams Show released a statement that she was dealing "with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations." Then following the news of Williams' coronavirus battle, TMZ reported that she was voluntarily hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Earlier this week, Williams was spotted by DailyMail photographers in a wheelchair, leaving her Manhattan apartment.

Additionally, her brother, Thomas Williams, Jr., also spoke about how his sister is doing.

“I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright. You know, I can’t give all the blow by blows. I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show,” he said. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

Her brother continued, “It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”