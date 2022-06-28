Wendy Williams Is Focused on 'Starting New Chapters in Her Life' Following Show Ending, Source Says

Wendy Williams is at peace with The Wendy Williams Show ending after 13 seasons, and it has everything to do with the fact she's more than ready to turn the page and begin a new chapter.

A source tells ET that, at this time, the 57-year-old media personality "is OK with everything that has happened up until this point with the show." The source also says Williams is "extremely happy and focused on new beginnings and being in the most amazing position in life."

As for why she feels she's in the most amazing position in life, the source tells ET that Williams "knows that right now she doesn't have to work another day in her life if she doesn't choose to." Right now, Williams is "looking forward to starting new chapters in her life by diving into new business endeavors, investing, continuing on her health journey, her family and other big deals that come in daily."

Williams' biggest focus right now is on Williams.

"Wendy wants to fall in love and knows that’s exactly what she deserves after dedicating 37 years of her life to radio and television," the source says. "She deserves everything she wants and she is looking forward to getting exactly that."

Williams recently revealed during an interview with TMZ Live that she struggles with lymphedema -- a condition that causes swelling in an arm or leg due to a lymphatic system blockage. Due to the medical condition, Williams claimed she "can only feel maybe five percent of my feet." She also revealed that she's "100 percent retired" from The Wendy Williams Show and that she's more interested in starting a podcast, or even a line of sneakers for those suffering from the effects of lymphedema.

Williams said the only way she'll go back into daytime TV hosting is if it's a guest hosting gig, adding that a podcast venture could prove more lucrative than going back to daytime television full time.

The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode on June 17 after a 13-year run.