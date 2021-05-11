Wendy Williams Can't Get Over How Accurate Her Wax Figure Is

Wendy Williams is loving her wax figure! On Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old host debuted her Madame Tussauds wax figure, and was delighted by the results.

Williams welcomed Madame Tussauds' Matthew Clarkson to the show to help with the unveiling, and he revealed that her wax figure took "over 20 Madame Tuesos artists over 800 hours, and she's traveled over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic on a cargo ship."

As soon as the figure was revealed, Williams jumped out of her chair and excitedly gasped as she went over to take a closer look. The wax version of Williams appeared to be a carbon copy of the host, as it sported an orange jumpsuit, her signature hair, and her go-to jewelry pieces.

"Oh my gosh," she said. "They got copies of all my bracelets and stuff. Matthew, you're very detailed!"

"We are," Clarkson agreed, before pointing out specific details of the figure.

"So the hair was over five weeks of work. Every strand is inserted individually. It's human hair, ethically sourced, of course," he said. "She's got your signature W necklace. As you know, we raided your closet for the jumpsuit and the Gucci shoes. A little Easter egg, the watch is set to 10 a.m. It's fantastic. What do you think?"

Williams praised the figure as "wonderful," telling Clarkson, "You did a superb job."

"You got all the skin complexion, all the hair compilations, the eyebrows that I wear," she said. "I want to thank my glam squad for working so hard with you guys, and you guys being so accepting. You got the rounds of my breasts. I just can't believe that you went and got a W [necklace]."

At the figure's museum unveiling later in the day, Williams thanked Madame Tussauds' staff, as well as her fans, team, and family, for their support amid the process.

"When I first saw it this morning on the actual talk show, I couldn't believe it," Williams said. "I was blown away. I had no criticisms."

"Madame Tussauds, they were so meticulous with all the measurements, but it was so worth every single moment of it," she continued. "From how far your eyebrows are from each other, how far your eyeballs are. You know, I have a whole box of eyeballs, I'm holding up eyeballs. 'What color are my eyeballs?' I don't know. Then the nailbeds, how wide are they? It was so worth it. "

Williams called the addition of her wax figure "a great feeling," adding that she plans to come to the museum to surprise people who visit her figure.

Williams also shared a pic of herself with both her wax figure and her 20-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

"Another historic day in Wendy History," she captioned the shot. "I’m so excited to be part of @madametussaudsusa and glad that my son was with me on such a special day."

Williams' wax figure is now on display at Madame Tussauds New York.