Wendy Williams Apologizes for Comments Made About Gay Men

Wendy Williams is speaking out after causing controversy. In an Instagram post on Friday, the 55-year-old talk show host apologized for her comments about men who wear skirts and heels during Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

"I'll start by saying, I apologize. I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday's show," she said. "I did not realize until I got home and I watched the second running of our show here in New York. And I always watch when I can to critique my delivery or, you know, the cameras, the lights, the audience."

"I'm very persnickety about how I do my show and one thing I can tell you right now is I never do the show in a place of malice," she continued. "I understand my platform with the community from first grade, to intermediate school, to high school, to college, to radio and now to TV. And I didn't mean to hurt anybody's feelings. I'm just having a conversation."

Williams continued her video by saying that she tries to "live and let live every day" because "life is too short."

"I'm 55 years old, and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister, or somebody out of touch. I'm not out of touch, except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said," she said. "So I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better. I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you."

During Thursday's episode, Williams was discussing Galentine's Day, an unofficial holiday where women celebrate each other, and took note of the men in the audience who were clapping.

"If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this," Williams said. "You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part."

"I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days," she continued. "You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."

Her controversial remark came next when she said, "And stop wearing our skirts and our heels. Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?... Lookie here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay."

Williams is no stranger to controversy, as just a couple of weeks back she was forced to apologize after she poked fun at Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip scar.

