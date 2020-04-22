Watch Val Chmerkovskiy Get an At-Home Haircut from Wife Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy is the latest celebrity to get an at-home haircut from a loved one during quarantine.

The Dancing With the Stars pro let his wife, Jenna Johnson, give him a new ‘do in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

“I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut.😝@jennajohnson,” he captioned the video, which they joked was part of their new virtual series, Untitled … w/ Jenna&Val. “Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine! Tag someone you would trust to shave your head!!”

Starting by shaving the undersides of his head as the pair giggled, Johnson then let Chmerkovskiy’s ponytail loose and evaluated what to do next.

“You look pretty hot!” she exclaimed.

She then tied the loose locks back up before chopping a huge chunk off. “It’s still super-long!” she observed.

Next, Johnson proceeded to buzz any remaining strands off, remarking once again on how "hot" her hubby looked.

Chmerkovskiy, meanwhile, was worried about bald spots, then assured Johnson he didn’t regret trusting her to give him a haircut.

Several celebrities have trusted their loved ones to give them a chop during self-isolation.

Gwen Stefani gave Blake Shelton a fresh look, Miley Cyrus took to boyfriend Cody Simpson’s locks and Tyler Hilton let his wife, Megan Park, give him a haircut live on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa, meanwhile, grabbed a pair of kitchen scissors and gave herself a trim.

ET’s Lauren Zima got some tips on at-home cuts from hairstylist-to-the-stars, Chris Appleton, before giving her beau, Bachelor host Chris Harrison, a cut.

Appleton advised using a super-sharp pair of scissors before braving the task.

See how Harrison’s cut turned out below.