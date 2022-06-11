Watch 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis and Cast Have a Blast During Their Downtime While on Set

Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis is wondering how the cast was able to pull off making such an iconic sequel when they spent most of the time goofing around, and truth be told, it looked like they had a blast!

Ellis, who stars as Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch in Maverick, took to Instagram and showed off a series of videos and photos showing him, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez and Glen Powell having the time of their lives during some downtime while filming the Top Gun sequel.

In one of the videos, Teller, who plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, is seen dancing his butt off to Kenny Loggins' "Playing With the Boys." In another video, Ellis records himself before panning the camera to Ramirez, who appears to be rehearsing one of the film's most memorable lines -- excitedly shouting "Bullseye! Holy s**t! Bullseye!" -- after Tom Cruise's Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell hits a target during a training exercise.

Ellis captioned the post saying, "More BTS from the TGM archives… It’s a miracle we were actually able to make a movie 😂😂😂 #TopGunMaverick #Payback." Well, the cast pulled it off, and then some. Maverick surpassed the $600 million mark at the box office worldwide. The film's earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Even Top Gun alum Anthony Edwards (aka "Goose") summed up the sequel with just two words: "mission accomplished."

Edwards told ET that Cruise screened the film for him and his closest friends. Edwards, of course, gave the film the proverbial "two thumbs up."

"People had a certain feeling in the original one and that one [Top Gun: Maverick] does exactly what it felt like seeing it the first time, only more so," Edwards said. "As I said to Tom, 'mission accomplished.' They did it. They really did though. It's a lot of work that went into that. It had the feel, it had the tone, it had what people wanted."