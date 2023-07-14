Watch Tom Cruise in the 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1' Teaser

It’s officially Hot Tom Summer now that Tom Cruise is back in theaters with Top Gun: Maverick and the first official look at the latest Mission: Impossible sequel, Dead Reckoning Part 1. Paramount Pictures shared the epic teaser for the upcoming installment for the spy franchise – and it has everything.

Cruise, who returns as Ethan Hunt, is seen riding a horse in the desert, fighting in clubs, getting into (multiple) car chases, running along the top of a moving train, running through alleyways, running through a candle lit pathway, and riding his motorcycle off a cliff.

In addition to Cruise, M:I - DRP1 stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

The first teaser for the seventh installment in the popular Mission: Impossible franchise comes after it was revealed in January that this film as well as the upcoming eighth sequel will be delayed due to complications of shooting both movies during the ongoing pandemic.

Despite a new 2023 release date, the film is not done yet. During the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise told ET he’s still got to finish the newest sequel. “[We’re] working hard on Mission,” he said. “We’re still shooting that. I gotta finish seven and eight.”

That said, “It’s so much fun,” Cruise added.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 debuts in theaters on July 14, 2023.