Watch the Trailer for 'Recipes for Love and Murder' With 'Outlander's Maria Doyle Kennedy (Exclusive)

One good meal and a side of murder, please! Acorn TV's new Recipes for Love and Murder, which premieres Monday, Sept. 5, follows a South African advice and food columnist, Tannie Maria, who finds herself ensnared in the mysterious death of a correspondent's abusive husband.

An appetizing blend of mystery and good-natured friendship with a dash of mouth-watering recipes for each episode, the story follows Tannie and local journalist Jessie September as they investigate the small-town murder before the police find more victims -- and ET has an exclusive look at the trailer.

Based on Sally Andrews' bestselling novel series, A Tannie Maria Mystery, Acorn TV's new show stars Outlander's Maria Doyle Kennedy as Tannie, a native South African who moved to Scotland when she was a child but returned to her hometown 10 years prior following the death of her husband. According to the network's press release, "she is often thought of as an old lady before her time, mostly keeping to herself, and focusing on food, gardening and showing kindness to others."

Newcomer Kylie Fisher plays Jessie, a rookie journalist at the paper but a fiery sidekick for Tannie, and Tony Kgoroge (Invictus) plays Chief Detective Khaya Meyer.

In the trailer, Tannie accepts the job as an advice columnist as a last-ditch effort after nearly being fired from the local paper. To pull it off, she offers recipes as solutions to her correspondent's problems until coming across an entry that requires more than a happy stomach: murder. Nevertheless, she brings her love of food along for the ride, identifying a red liquid at the crime scene to be pomegranate juice instead of blood and distracting detectives with fresh biscuits.

Acorn TV

Recipes for Love and Murder is a 10-part series that launches its first two episodes on Monday, Sept. 5. Two episodes premiere weekly through Oct. 3, all on Acorn TV.