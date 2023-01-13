Watch 'Succession' Star Matthew Macfadyen as an Embattled MP in 'Stonehouse' (Exclusive)

While fans eagerly await the new season of Succession, they can watch Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen return to his English roots as embattled Member of Parliament John Stonehouse in the BritBox historical, true-crime drama Stonehouse. Ahead of the series' debut, ET has an exclusive look at Macfadyen's dramatic transformation -- this is very much not Tom Wambsgans -- in a clip showing the politician weighing a risky decision that could change his future.

The clip gives viewers a taste of what's to come for the former Postmaster General, who then rose in the ranks of Prime Minister Harold Wilson's (played here by Kevin R. McNally) Labour government during the 1970s before his life and career spiraled out of control.

As rumors of fraud, espionage, and unwanted media attention began threatening his climb up the political ladder, Stonehouse embarked on a wild escape plan that took him from England to the United States -- where he faked his own death -- and eventually to Australia, where the law finally caught up to him.

BritBox

In addition to Macfadyen and McNally, the cast also includes Emer Heatley as Stonehouse's secretary and cohort Sheila Buckley and BAFTA nominee Keeley Hawes as his increasingly suspicious wife, Barbara.

Earning rave reviews, Stonehouse is another showcase for Macfadyen, who has become a formidable presence on the screen thanks to his roles as Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright's version of Pride & Prejudice, Henry Wilcox in Kenneth Lonergan's adaptation of Howards End, Charles Ingram in the 2020 true-crime drama Quiz, and of course, Tom Wambsgans on the first three seasons of Succession. The HBO hit is slated to return this spring.

In the meantime, Stonehouse premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17 on BritBox.