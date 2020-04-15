Watch Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Take the TikTok Couples Challenge

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are cute as can be in their latest TikTok! The couple recently took to the social media platform to reveal some fun facts about their relationship while snuggled up on their sofa.

While completing the couples challenge, Turner and Jonas disagreed about who fell in love first, with both of them pointing to themselves to answer the question.

The differing answers ended there, though, as both Turner and Jonas agreed that the Game of Thrones actress is the partner who's more annoying when they're hungry, more spoiled, and the homebody in the relationship.

Fans keeping up with how Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30, are staying busy while quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, weren't surprised to be reminded of the actress' homebody status.

"I'm kind of loving it," Turner, who's reportedly pregnant with the couple's first child, recently said on Conan of being quarantined with her husband. "I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house, like, once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me," she added. "... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

