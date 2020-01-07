Watch Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Hilarious Game Night on 'Celebrity Game Face' (Exclusive)

The fun doesn't stop just because of quarantine! Kevin Hart is executive producing and hosting a new game show, Celebrity Game Face, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek.

ET's first look at the upcoming special features Hart and his wife, Eniko's, night full of fun with Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale.

The Harts put the other couples to the test in a series of hilarious challenges, like trying to stuff their faces with spaghetti while wearing tiny hands and popping balloons in... creative ways. The night's winners receive money for their charity of choice.

"Is it like, one of those things where we're all winners?" Adams asks in the clip.

"...No," Hart quips.

The group plays together from the comfort and safety of their homes in the remotely produced special. Watch the sneak peek below.

Celebrity Game Face premieres Monday, July 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!